LIST: Get in the Christmas spirit with these holiday films shot in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Binging seasonal movies has become a holiday tradition for many.

And the islands have been the backdrop for more than a few must-watch Christmas flicks.

Here’s your must-have list of holiday movies filmed in Hawaii:

1. Same Time, Next Christmas is a 2019 ABC film starring Lea Michele, Charles Michael Davis, and Bryan Greenberg about two childhood sweethearts reuniting at the same Hawaiian resort after many years and distance.

This movie was filmed all over Oahu, with key moments at the Turtle Bay Resort and Waimea Falls. Lea Michele described her experience at Waimea Falls as “one of the more extraordinary moments of my life,” in an interview with D23.

Stream it on YouTube.

2. Tis The Season - A Hawaiian Christmas Story is a 1994 short film about a little girl who learns the real meaning of Christmas as her family faces economic hardship.

This movie was filmed on Oahu and one of its climactic scenes was shot at dazzling Honolulu City Lights at Honolulu’s City Hall.

The director, Jon Brekke, wanted to take advantage of the “free quarter of a million dollar set.” However, his plan met with an unexpected crisis that not only threatened the scheduled shoot but potentially the completion of the film.

The mayor of Honolulu at the time unexpectedly crashed the shoot and found a crew member had parked their car in his designated parking stall. This infuriated him, and he subsequently ordered everyone off the premises immediately and canceled the following night of filming.

But in the true spirit of Christmas, Brekke rallied the cast and crew to consolidate both nights of filming into one evening. They worked through the night until the early morning to complete the final shot of the film.

Watch the short film on Vimeo.

One of the most nostalgic Hawaiian holiday specials with Jim Nabors and special guests Carol Burnett and Tom Selleck.

3. Jim Nabors’ Christmas in Hawaii: This 1981 TV movie is one of the most nostalgic Hawaiian holiday specials.

Starring Jim Nabors and featuring special guests Carol Burnett and Tom Selleck, this rare and forgotten, one-hour syndicated Christmas music special was shot in Hawaii, Nabors adopted home.

It features musical performances from the Brothers Cazimero and the Honolulu Boys Choir.

Watch now on Hawaii News Now.

Frank DeLima's Hawaiian Christmas Carol (Youtube)

4. Frank DiLema’s Hawaiian Christmas Carol was released in 1982.

It’s a modernized adaptation of Charles Dickens’s classic novel, “A Christmas Carol,” set in Hawaii.

Of course, Frank DiLima plays many characters, but it also includes cameos by Don Ho and Mel Cabang.

Watch now on YouTube.

