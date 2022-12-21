‘It’s not good’: Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu’s airport trigger big travel headaches

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After hundreds of flight delays and cancellations Monday, Hawaiian Airlines is offering to waive change fees.

Dozens of people waited in line to speak with Hawaiian Airlines’ Baggage Service Department Tuesday night for delayed or cancelled flights.

Keoni Nakoa said he needed to be home on Maui Tuesday, but ended up scrambling trying to find a place to stay in Honolulu overnight.

“They are giving you the run around,” said Nakoa. “They are not real helpful, it’s not good.”

Nakoa flew in from Vegas at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and had a connecting flight to Maui.

“Flights been delayed, and they told us they would get a bigger plane so they can fly everybody to Maui,” said Nakoa.

“And then they just cancel it now.”

Susan Kim and her family have been trying fly home to Kona since Monday.

“It’s been a really long day,” said Kim. She said they were aiming for a 1 p.m. flight on Tuesday.

“Led to three, went to five and then at 6:00 p.m., our flight was canceled,” said Kim. “So, now we’re sitting here wondering, where’s our baggage?”

Kim said her daughter found that their baggage is in safe holding and it will arrive in Kona at noon on Wednesday.

But Kim doesn’t know when they’ll be in Kona.

“I love Hawaiian, but I’m just not sure what’s going on right now,” said Kim.

Hawaiian Airlines said “due to the convergence of operational disruptions and inclement weather on the mainland” it’s offering waivers for all inter-island and continental flights now through Christmas.

Travelers have two options:

Rebook a flight by Dec. 25 and Hawaiian Airlines will waive any fare difference

Or cancel the flight and get credit to book a new flight within a year.

To make changes to a reservation booked through Hawaiian Airlines’ website or their reservations department, call 1-800-367-5320.

You can also reach them via live chat or text by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.