Hawaii to receive over $530M in federal funding for nonprofits, local projects

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Senator Brian Schatz announced Wednesday that he helped secure over $530 million in new congressional directed spending in this year’s government funding bill.

This is more than double of last fiscal year’s amount.

“We are bringing home more than a half a billion dollars in new earmark funding,” Schatz said. “These earmarks will give local non-profits and projects more resources to serve communities across Hawaii.”

Of the allocated funding, Schatz said money will go toward creating affordable housing and expanding health care and educational programs across the state.

However, a majority of it will be going to the military. According to a news release from Schatz’s office, over $383 million will go toward military bases on Oahu, Tripler Army Medical Center and other military facilities.

As a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Schatz worked with congressional leaders to ensure Hawaii received its fair share of federal earmark funding.

Passing this $1.7 trillion-spending bill is part of Congress’s effort to prevent the federal government from shutting down before Christmas.

