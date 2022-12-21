Tributes
Artist Wyland seeks help from community to find his car, put 2 thieves behind bars

By Keahi Tucker
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:25 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high-profile victim is calling on the community to help put two thieves behind bars.

Filled with the holiday spirit Wyland, the artist, has been on a giving spree.

He donated an original painting for the Eddie Aikau big wave event at Waimea to the Aikau family.

This past week, Wyland secretly enlisted some elves to give away tickets to Amy Hanaialii’s Turtle Bay concert.

But that’s when two grinches enter the story by — literally — entering Wyland’s Kawela Bay community through a hole in a fence during Sunday’s concert.

And it was all caught on camera.

“It took them 14 minutes to get my keys, go into my garage, steal all my keys and then out they go,” said Wyland.

They stole both his Porche and Silverado truck. They tried to take his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, but were unsuccessful.

Lately, he’s been getting around town with an ebike.

On a mission to get his vehicles back, Wyland put the word out on the coconut wireless — and to his surprise, his friend spotted the Silverado on Monday.

Kim Taylor Reese just happened to spot the truck on the side of the highway in Punaluu.

Meanwhile, the search continues for Wyland’s Porche and the thieves.

“It’s very stressful and aggravating but I feel positive,” Wyland said.

“All my friends and the ohana here, we’re gonna captured these guys because I don’t want them stealing other peoples cars.”

If you see this Porsche with a Hawaii license plate WJN 706, call police.

