Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic waste.

Students at Nanakuli High and Intermediate School were awarded $25,000 from American Savings Bank to grow the “The Scrappahz Union.”

Their group takes cardboard, runs it through a shredder and repurposes it for all kinds of uses. Much of the 6,300 pounds of cardboard they have recycled has been used for agricultural purposes.

Lily Cabinatan owns Top Notch Fruit Farms and uses the shredded cardboard to cover the ground below her fruit trees.

”It helps me use less water by trapping a lot of the moisture. They also keep the weeds from popping up and provide padding when the mangoes fall from the branches,” she said.

Cabinatan is a former teacher at Nanakuli High School and says she couldn’t be prouder to see these young people making a difference on the west side.

”It is just so great to see them doing this and learning about sustainability through a hands on project,” Cabinatan added.

Kumu Michelle Pieper currently advises the the students as they continue to build their program.

”We want to bring this to other high schools across the state and bring the message of sustainability to all of Hawaii’s young people,” said Kumu Pieper.

The students all focus on different aspects of the program.

Freshman Kanoelani Torres uses the shredded cardboard material to wrap items for shipping, replacing harmful bubble wrap and other plastic shipping products.

”This is important to me because we need to get plastics out of the ocean. There is already evidence that fish are eating that plastic and we eat the fish,” Torres said.

Part of the students’ program is “Sustainability Saturdays” where they collect cardboard waste from the community so they can continue to recycle it.

The next “Sustainability Saturday” event is Jan. 7 and then will continue the first Saturday of each month through the rest of the year.

