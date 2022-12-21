EPA seeks public comments on consent order for Red Hill defueling, closure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The EPA is accepting public comments on a proposed consent order that would require the safe defueling and closure of Red Hill.

An in-person public meeting is set for the week of Jan. 16 in Honolulu, where the EPA, Navy, and Defense Logistics Agency will answer questions about the proposed order.

The exact date and location of the meeting are still unknown.

Under the consent order, the Navy would “properly operate and maintain the drinking water system at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam” to protect the health and safety of consumers.

After the public meeting, the EPA will determine whether to finalize the proposed order or modify it.

For details on the plan and to submit comments, click here. The deadline for comments is Feb. 6.

