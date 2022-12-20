Tributes
Woman finds sick bald eagle in driveway

After finding a sick bald eagle, a woman in Georgetown County is making sure the bird gets treated. (Source: WCSC)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:03 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina stepped outside to quite the surprise when she found a sick bald eagle in her driveway.

Noticing the bird was sick or injured, the woman took it to a Georgetown County fire station for help.

Fire crews said they then contacted the Center for Birds of Prey, a bird sanctuary in Awendaw.

The center agreed to take the bird in for evaluation and treatment, where it is recovering. Officials didn’t clarify what was wrong with the bird.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

