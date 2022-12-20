Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Nativity scene stolen from church in broad daylight

*NOTE: VIDEO HAS NO SOUND* The theft happened around 7 a.m. Saturday at Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:36 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A thief was caught on camera stealing a large nativity scene from outside a church in Louisiana.

The theft happened around 7 a.m. Saturday at Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport.

The church’s video tech posted the surveillance video to Facebook on Tuesday, asking for the public’s help in identifying the thief.

The video shows a dark-colored SUV pulling into the church’s empty parking lot and parking in front of the nativity scene. The driver gets out of the vehicle, opens the trunk, and proceeds to remove pieces from the nativity scene and load them into the back of the SUV.

The driver took nearly 10 items from the nativity scene overall, loading them into the SUV piece by piece. The driver left only a few pieces of the nativity scene behind before taking off.

Church officials said the driver covered the SUV’s license plate, so it is harder to track down the person responsible.

Anyone with details about the theft is asked to contact the church at btchurch@baptisttabernacle.net or (318) 687-7473.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of people were injured when a Hawaiian Airlines flight hit severe turbulence en route to...
36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before landing
A large tree feel into a condo at the Wailea Elua Village on Maui.
Winter storm batters state with heavy rains and strong winds
HNN FILE
Severe weather triggered hundreds of flight delays, dozens of cancellations
Car crashes into home in Manoa
Man critically injured after car plows into his Manoa home
Hail was reported in Kahuku on Monday afternoon as a cold front moved over the state.
Hail seen in several areas as threat of severe thunderstorms continues

Latest News

Refund 101: It's easier than ever to return that unwanted present
Refund 101: It's easier than ever to return that unwanted present
Cleanup underway after strong winter storm leaves behind a big mess
Cleanup underway after strong winter storm leaves behind a big mess
Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
A 6.4 magnitude quake hit Humboldt County, California, early Tuesday.
Violent quake in N California damages homes, disrupts power
This Oct. 21, 2022, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson