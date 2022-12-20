5 people injured after car crashes into home in Manoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five people are injured, including two seriously and one critically, after a car crashed into a home in Manoa Monday afternoon, HPD said.

Emergency crews responded to the incident around 2 p.m. near Woodlawn Terrance Place.

Investigators said the car was traveling down Anela Place when it crashed into the Manoa home.

EMS said they treated multiple patients both inside and outside the vehicle.

Paramedics administered advanced life support and transported a 68-year-old man and woman, 72, to the hospital in serious condition.

Honolulu police said one person, who is a resident of the home, is in critical condition.

Officials said an 8-year-old girl and 41-year-old woman declined transport.

The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time. An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.