Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

5 people injured after car crashes into home in Manoa

The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:12 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five people are injured, including two seriously and one critically, after a car crashed into a home in Manoa Monday afternoon, HPD said.

Emergency crews responded to the incident around 2 p.m. near Woodlawn Terrance Place.

Investigators said the car was traveling down Anela Place when it crashed into the Manoa home.

EMS said they treated multiple patients both inside and outside the vehicle.

Paramedics administered advanced life support and transported a 68-year-old man and woman, 72, to the hospital in serious condition.

Honolulu police said one person, who is a resident of the home, is in critical condition.

Officials said an 8-year-old girl and 41-year-old woman declined transport.

The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time. An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of people were injured when a Hawaiian Airlines flight hit severe turbulence en route to...
36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before landing
Severe weather continues to wallop parts of the state Monday morning as a Kona low sweeps...
‘Powerful’ cold front moves in, bringing threat of drenching rains and damaging winds
Hawaii Life Flight search continues
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 missing after medical transport plane crashed off Maui
Heavy rains and strong winds are battering parts of the state, triggering power outages and...
Winter storm batters state with heavy rains and strong winds
HNN FILE
Scores of flights canceled, delayed as front moves in

Latest News

Rick Daysog, Hawaii News Now.
Scores of flights canceled, delayed as strong cold front moves over the state
2 seriously injured after car crashes into home in Manoa
2 seriously injured after car crashes into home in Manoa
Severe turbulence hit a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu shortly before...
Extreme turbulence like the kind seen on Hawaiian Air flight is rare. But it’s not unheard of
Heavy rains and strong winds are battering parts of the state, triggering power outages and...
Winter storm batters state with heavy rains and strong winds