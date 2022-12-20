LIST: Storm damage closes city facilities, public pool

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews are beginning to clean up after a winter storm barreled over the state.

The city said it got about 38 calls for downed trees or branches.

Here’s a look at other storm-related impacts and closures:

Heavy rains have closed Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park and the Waipio Soccer Complex. The soccer fields in Waipio will reopen Wednesday.

The pool at Kailua District Park will remain closed through Wednesday because of damage.

There was a fallen branch and downed power line at Pokai Bay Beach Park that has since been cleared. A fallen tree at Kahe Point Beach Park, meanwhile, was blocking several parking spaces.

