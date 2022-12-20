LIST: Storm damage closes city facilities, public pool
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews are beginning to clean up after a winter storm barreled over the state.
The city said it got about 38 calls for downed trees or branches.
Here’s a look at other storm-related impacts and closures:
- Heavy rains have closed Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park and the Waipio Soccer Complex. The soccer fields in Waipio will reopen Wednesday.
- The pool at Kailua District Park will remain closed through Wednesday because of damage.
- There was a fallen branch and downed power line at Pokai Bay Beach Park that has since been cleared. A fallen tree at Kahe Point Beach Park, meanwhile, was blocking several parking spaces.
