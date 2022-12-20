‘Legacy videos’ enshrine family memories for the next generation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Pop Creative Media, owners Nolan and Jamie Hong help their clients with internet marketing, brand design and all things multimedia.

Now they’ve added another piece, a product called Legacy Videos.

They record interviews with kupuna who share their life stories on camera.

”We do it on a professional level. We go in and do the interviews,” said Nolan Hong. “I’ve had the luxury of interviewing over 500 people in my lifetime. So I’ve had this nice experience of being able to get people’s stories.”

The recorded interviews are turned into family keepsakes. The Hongs charge for their professionally produced videos, but they also encourage families to do it themselves for free.

People we think, especially with the access to technology and the simplicity of using things like your phone, you can really capture great stories on your own,” Hong said.

Nolan Hong got the idea when he interviewed a senior citizen as part of a project for a client.

“That kind of sparked the idea and made me go, ‘I wish I could have done that with my grandpa,’” he said.

Last month, the couple conducted a virtual workshop to teach people how to make their own Legacy Video. They gave simple pointers on lighting, audio and interviewing.

Who knows how far down the family tree your video will be seen? Keep that in mind when you press the record button. So take advantage of the holidays, give it try and DIY.

If you need more information, go to PopLegacyVideos.com.

