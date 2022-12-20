Kauai firefighter who nearly died in life-changing surf accident says he’s ‘happy to be alive’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A longtime Kauai firefighter who nearly died in a terrifying surf accident is sharing his story of survival.

It’s been 13 days since friends and strangers kept him alive.

Fire Rescue Captain Makalii Andrade was tow-in foil surfing off hanalei with friends, including waterman Archie Kalepa.

“I saw Maka catch this beautiful bomb from the outside,” said Kalepa. “And then I seen all the skis take off.”

“We realized, ok... something serious happened,” Kalepa added.

Andrade had fallen in the worst way. The tip of the foil wing sliced his neck, severing his trachea.

“I knew that it was bad because as soon as I went underwater the ocean was pouring down my my throat,” Andrade recalled.

“I’ve been in the fire department almost 26 years... I’ve never seen so much blood in my life.”

Kalepa and Andrade’s other tow partners got him on the rescue sled and headed toward shore.

One friend, named Asia held his throat together so he could breathe.

“He was right there holding my airway, talking to me, telling me that I wasn’t gonna die,” Andrade said.

Andrade’s lungs were collapsing. They reached the shore desperately yelling for help.

Kalepa said “by the grace of God” there was a trauma medic on the beach with their medical supplies on hand.

Strangers took off their shirts to help stop the bleeding. Andrade’s close friends — a crew of Hanalei firefighters — arrived on scene.

After a long ride to the hospital, emergency surgery and days of recovery, Andrade is now home with his wife and two children.

“God was looking out for Maka,” Kalepa said. “We might have lost him a few times that day... his will to survive for his family and his wife and his kids is what kept him alive.”

A big change for the man who’s been thanked countless times for saving lives. Now he’s the one full of gratitude.

“Many people were there to help me,” Andrade said.

“I’m extremely grateful. Happy to be alive.”

A GoFundMe page is helping with his medical bills. To help support Andrade’s family, click here.

