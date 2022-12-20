Hawaii congressional team calls for independent investigation into Red Hill toxic foam leak

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s congressional delegation is calling for an independent investigation into the toxic foam leak at the Navy’s Red Hill facility.

An estimated 1,300 gallons of toxic firefighting foam spilled on Nov. 29, prompting emergency clean up efforts and concerns of groundwater contamination by so-called “forever chemicals.”

In a letter to the Government Accountability Office, the delegation said the incident potentially exposed the community to enduring health threats and the people of Hawaii deserve answers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

They added that any investigation should not delay ongoing defueling efforts at Red Hill, which will receive $1 billion of federal funding from the annual appropriations bill.

