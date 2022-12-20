Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Threat of thunderstorms, wind continues as front sweeps through islands

Radar shows a strong cold front moving through the islands.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:32 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
A strong cold front will continue through the islands into the evening, with a threat for severe thunderstorms and damaging winds, especially for Maui County and the island of Hawaii.

Weather conditions are forecast to improve for Kauai and Oahu into the evening, but strong west winds will remain a concern and bring some lingering shower bands over leeward areas into Tuesday.

By Wednesday, lighter winds and drier conditions are expected. Trade winds will remain absent for the rest of the week as a cold front passes to the north late in the week. This front is forecast to remain well to the north of the state.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
In surf, extra-large and rough waves generated by the storm system are forecast to peak overnight into Tuesday morning near 30 to 40 feet for north shores and 20 to 30 feet for west shores. A high surf warning will remain posted for those shores through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Here’s a list of weather alerts:

High Wind Warning: All islands until 6 p.m. for strong SW winds of 20 to 40 mph and localized gusts near 60 mph.

Flood Watch: All islands until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Winter Storm Warning: Summit areas of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa above 10,500 feet until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Additional snow accumulations of 8 inches and winds up to 100 mph are possible overnight.

High Surf Warning: North and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and north shores of Maui, until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Gale Warning: All Hawaiian coastal and offshore waters until 6 p.m. Monday for west winds 25-35 kt with gusts near 50 kt and seas 15-20 feet.

