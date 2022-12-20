First Alert Forecast: Storm front leaving the state, gusty winds persist

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The front has pushed through most of the state and is now located just east to southeast of the Big Island. More stable conditions with breezy westerly winds are filling in across the Hawaii region. The severe thunderstorm threats have diminished across the region. Decreasing wind trends on Tuesday. Strong wind gusts along eastern slopes of mountains may develop through the early morning hours. Weather conditions will continue to improve Tuesday with mainly breezy conditions and showers over leeward areas. Light winds with mostly fair weather conditions remain in the forecast from Wednesday into the weekend.

A High Surf Warning (HSW) for exposed north and west facing shores is in effect for a long lived northwest swell through Tuesday afternoon. There is high potential for wave run-up onto vulnerable roadways and coastal areas in the HSW areas into Tuesday morning during high tide. This swell is expected to drop below warning thresholds Tuesday night into Wednesday. Expect another large northwest swell towards the end of the week reaching High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels. Surf along south and west facing shores will also see an increase in short-period wind waves tonight into Tuesday due to the strong onshore winds.

