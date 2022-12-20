Tributes
Firefighters responding to 2-alarm structure fire in Kapalama area

(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:25 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters are responding to a second-alarm structure fire Tuesday morning in the Kapalama area.

First responders said they received a call around 9 a.m. for a fire on Ahiahi Street.

Authorities have closed the roadways in the area from Pohaku Street as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.

Smoke billowing from the fire could be seen as far as the airport viaduct area.

Details on what caused the fire and whether there are any injuries are unknown at this time.

HNN has reached out to HFD and police for further information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

