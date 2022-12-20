Cleanup efforts underway after torrential rain, strong winds pummel state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As heavy rain and strong winds wreaked havoc across the state, residents are now picking up the pieces left behind by the storm.

Among the islands hardest hit by the storm was Maui.

Video taken by a resident showed a massive tree that got uprooted, crushing multiple cars in a parking lot at the Shops at Wailea.

Downed trees and high winds also led to widespread power outages on Maui — at one point knocking out power to about 12,000 customers on the island. At last check, Hawaiian Electric was still restoring power in several towns, including Kihei and Kahului.

Over in Kahului, the wind was so strong at the airport that it flipped over an old Cessna. The airport manager said the private plane was not in service.

Nuu Bridge near Kaupo was also washed away because of the heavy rain.

The wet weather also led to a muddy mess on South Kihei Road. Many drivers had to turn around and some who tried to pass through ended up getting stuck.

The stormy weather also brought hail to some areas on Hawaii Island in Ocean View. Residents on Oahu’s North Shore and Lanai were also surprised to see the pea-sized balls of ice falling from the sky.

Also on Oahu’s North Shore, beachgoers are urged to look out for branches, pathogens and even sharks at Waimea Bay because the rainstorm caused the river mouth to breach the sand berm that usually separates it from the ocean.

Brown storm water runoff is flowing into the ocean.

Because of bad weather conditions, many businesses across the state decided to close early for the day. Some owners said it was because credit card machines went down during outages.

While the worst of the storm has passed, some are still feeling the after effects at the airport.

As of Tuesday morning, FlightAware has counted at least 51 delays and seven cancellations at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

On Monday, the stormy weather caused more than 400 flight delays and about two dozen cancellations.

