Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception for some viewers on Maui, Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Severe weather has caused transmitters to go down, impacting Hawaii News Now reception for some viewers on Maui and Hawaii Island.

HNN’s Engineering team said transmitter K28NN is down due to bad weather on Haleakala, thus impacting the K20NX transmitter.

Power has been reported to be out at the site as 100 mph winds and heavy rain tear through the area.

There is no estimate on how long it will take to restore service, but crews are responding to the situation.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.