Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Three girls with Hawaii ties win National Championship with Texas Longhorns

Texas is back, snagging their first National title in a decade, their fourth trophy in program...
Texas is back, snagging their first National title in a decade, their fourth trophy in program history.(Texas Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 3:53 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Texas is back, snagging their first National title in a decade, their fourth trophy in program history.

Also coming home National Champions are three girls from the 808.

It only took three sets for the Longhorns to make it back to the top of the mountain and it would be Hawaii’s own Keonilei Akana to deal the Championship ace to send the trophy back to Austin.

Akana wasn’t the only local Longhorn, she was joined by freshman Devin Kahahawai and Big12 Setter of the Year and ‘Iolani grad Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres.

“We could feel it the whole time we were playing.” Ka’aha’aina-Torres told ESPN following the match. “We knew that we had to close and we did and I’m so proud of everybody, I’m so happy.”

For the team, this wasn’t just the culmination of this year, it goes all the way back to the past three National title matches when they were on the other side of the confetti showers.

“I think back to our now two National Championships.” Texas head coach Jerritt Elliot said. “When you have players that are driven and they’re committed to the process, they’re talking about the right things, They’re behaving the right way every single day that they show up, work ethic wise.”

Now the celebration is on and even a little bit of home made it all the way to Omaha.

All the girls sporting handmade haku and lei.

“One of my sisters, my super close friend from high school, she came out here from Texas.” Ka’aha’aina-Torres said. “She drove all around Omaha to try and find these flowers and she did a great job, They look beautiful and so happy that she could be here tonight.”

The championship moment, left them speechless.

“I waited five years for this.” Ka’aha’aina-Torres said. “I’m so happy, we finally got it and everybody on this team deserves it, words can’t describe how I feel right now, I’m so happy.”

The Texas Longhorns finished the season with a 28-1 record.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of people were injured when a Hawaiian Airlines flight hit severe turbulence en route to...
LIVE: Officials discuss severe turbulence on HNL-bound flight that left 36 passengers, crew injured
Severe weather continues to wallop parts of the state Monday morning as a Kona low sweeps...
Flash flood warning issued for Maui as ‘powerful’ cold front impacts state
File Image / Coast Guard
Coast Guard, Civil Air Patrol continue search for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui
Waimea residents dazzles by 'ice rivers' from Mauna Kea.
A natural wonder: Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Hawaii Island
A witness saw a large shark feeding on something “in the middle of a red cloud in the water”...
DLNR: Witness to fatal shark attack off Maui saw ‘red cloud’ in water

Latest News

The University of Hawaii softball team released their 2023 schedule on Friday with the Rainbow...
Rainbow Wahine softball releases 2023 regular season schedule
Chaminade and Washington team up for Elite Youth Softball Camp this weekend
Over 80 keiki were out at Sand Island Saturday morning for the Chaminade Softball Elite Camp.
Chaminade and Washington team up for Elite Youth Softball Camp this weekend
Boys ‘Iolani Classic returns with a stacked field of teams
Boys ‘Iolani Classic returns with a stacked field of teams