Three girls with Hawaii ties win National Championship with Texas Longhorns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Texas is back, snagging their first National title in a decade, their fourth trophy in program history.

Also coming home National Champions are three girls from the 808.

It only took three sets for the Longhorns to make it back to the top of the mountain and it would be Hawaii’s own Keonilei Akana to deal the Championship ace to send the trophy back to Austin.

Akana wasn’t the only local Longhorn, she was joined by freshman Devin Kahahawai and Big12 Setter of the Year and ‘Iolani grad Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres.

“We could feel it the whole time we were playing.” Ka’aha’aina-Torres told ESPN following the match. “We knew that we had to close and we did and I’m so proud of everybody, I’m so happy.”

For the team, this wasn’t just the culmination of this year, it goes all the way back to the past three National title matches when they were on the other side of the confetti showers.

“I think back to our now two National Championships.” Texas head coach Jerritt Elliot said. “When you have players that are driven and they’re committed to the process, they’re talking about the right things, They’re behaving the right way every single day that they show up, work ethic wise.”

Now the celebration is on and even a little bit of home made it all the way to Omaha.

All the girls sporting handmade haku and lei.

“One of my sisters, my super close friend from high school, she came out here from Texas.” Ka’aha’aina-Torres said. “She drove all around Omaha to try and find these flowers and she did a great job, They look beautiful and so happy that she could be here tonight.”

The championship moment, left them speechless.

“I waited five years for this.” Ka’aha’aina-Torres said. “I’m so happy, we finally got it and everybody on this team deserves it, words can’t describe how I feel right now, I’m so happy.”

The Texas Longhorns finished the season with a 28-1 record.

