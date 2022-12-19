Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kauai, Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A severe thunderstorm watch has been posted for Kauai and Oahu as a strong cold front nears the islands.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the watch is in effect until 8 a.m. Monday.

The watch means that conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in the area.

Severe thunderstorms produce damaging winds of 58 miles per hour or stronger, or destructive hail the size of quarters or larger, according to forecasters.

The weather service said at 12:30 a.m., radar indicated a line of severe thunderstorms from Kilauea to Hanapepe. The line was moving east at 50 miles per hour, with winds of 60 miles per hour and quarter-size hail.

Severe thunderstorms also have cloud-to-ground lightning. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning and should move indoors immediately.

Torrential rainfall is also possible within these thunderstorms, which can produce flash flooding.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.