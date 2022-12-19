Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kauai, Oahu

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:59 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A severe thunderstorm watch has been posted for Kauai and Oahu as a strong cold front nears the islands.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the watch is in effect until 8 a.m. Monday.

The watch means that conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in the area.

Severe thunderstorms produce damaging winds of 58 miles per hour or stronger, or destructive hail the size of quarters or larger, according to forecasters.

The weather service said at 12:30 a.m., radar indicated a line of severe thunderstorms from Kilauea to Hanapepe. The line was moving east at 50 miles per hour, with winds of 60 miles per hour and quarter-size hail.

Severe thunderstorms also have cloud-to-ground lightning. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning and should move indoors immediately.

Torrential rainfall is also possible within these thunderstorms, which can produce flash flooding.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of people were injured when a Hawaiian Airlines flight hit severe turbulence en route to...
36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before landing
Severe weather continues to wallop parts of the state Monday morning as a Kona low sweeps...
‘Powerful’ cold front moves in, bringing threat of drenching rains and damaging winds
Hawaii Life Flight search continues
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 missing after medical transport plane crashed off Maui
File Image / Coast Guard
Coast Guard, Civil Air Patrol continue search for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui
A witness saw a large shark feeding on something “in the middle of a red cloud in the water”...
DLNR: Witness to fatal shark attack off Maui saw ‘red cloud’ in water

Latest News

The front is forecast to bring strong kona winds and numerous thunderstorms.
First Alert Forecast: Strong winds, thunderstorms possible as potent cold front moves through
The front is forecast to bring strong kona winds and numerous thunderstorms.
Strong cold front to move in Monday
A strong cold front will bring the potential for damaging winds and thunderstorms.
First Alert Forecast: Stormy and windy weather moving in for Sunday and Monday
A strong cold front will bring the potential for damaging winds and thunderstorms.
Stormy weather moving in Sunday and Monday