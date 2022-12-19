Residents urged to prepare for power outages, possible damage as cold front moves in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service warns a powerful cold front in Hawaii from Sunday through Tuesday could cause significant damage.

“When we get these kind of winds, it doesn’t take much to down trees on power lines. I would be prepared for power outages tonight through Monday,” said Genki Kino, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Officials advise residents to secure outdoor items that could be blown away such as tree branches, trash bins and Christmas decorations.

“You may want to secure those get up on the roof or get out in the yard and make sure those are properly secured with the southerly winds that are expected,” said Luke Meyers, administrator of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA).

Thunderstorms could also bring flooding in some areas, so make sure drainage culverts are clear and take care when on the road during the Monday morning commute.

“Last year, we did see landslides, flooding, winds, we actually saw snow up on top of our volcanoes on the Big Island, we are expecting a similar type of threatened hazards to impact all those we also may see some coastal erosion and overwash in some of our north and west side beaches,” Meyers said.

That system caused millions of dollars in damage, and closed roads, including a critical roadway on Kauai.

The high swells are expected tonight through Tuesday.

Officials urge residents to have an emergency plan and pack a “go kit” with provisions in case you need to evacuate in a hurry.

“If they see any undermining or other life safety issues obviously call 911 and then get out of harm’s way if they do see any imminent threat,” Meyers said.

Sign up for County alerts on the HIEMA website at this link: https://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/get-ready

HIEMA offers these tips in the event of severe weather:

Listen to local authorities for trustworthy emergency information.

Do not cross fast-flowing water in your vehicle or on foot – Turn around, don’t drown!

Do not go near downed power lines.

Make a plan in case flooding or property damage makes it unsafe to stay in your home, work, or other location. Identify an escape route, a place to meet if family members get separated, and a point of contact in another area to connect with if local communication systems fail.

Pack a “go kit” with items you would need if you have to relocate in a hurry, such as food, water, a flashlight, a battery-powered or crank-charged radio, etc. Learn more about go kits here: https://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/files/2018/07/2022-0622-2WeeksReadyBrochure.pdf

Data about a wide range of hazards can be found on HI-EMA’s “Know Your Hazards” map.

HIEMA will host a virtual town hall to get public input on the state’s new hazard mitigation plan this Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 5:30 p.m. No registration required. Join via this Zoom link.

