Rainbow Wahine softball releases 2023 regular season schedule

The University of Hawaii softball team released their 2023 schedule on Friday with the Rainbow...
The University of Hawaii softball team released their 2023 schedule on Friday with the Rainbow Wahine set to play a total of 53 games this upcoming season.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 3:41 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii softball team released their 2023 schedule on Friday with the Rainbow Wahine set to play a total of 53 games this upcoming season.

The ‘Bows will play 26 non-conference games from a total of 14 teams that represent nine conferences across the country — with 36 home games and four neutral site games.

UH opens the season in Manoa hosting the Paradise Classic on Feb. 10-12 with St. Mary’s and Utah Tech making their way to the islands.

Hawaii then travels to the Ninth Island to play in UNLV’s Dessert Classic to face the likes of Pittsburgh, the host Rebels, Cal State Bakersfield and Montana.

They will then return home for a 18-game homestand which features three consecutive tournaments — The Hawaii Invitational, The Spring Fling Tournament and the Rainbow Wahine Classic.

UH wrap up the non-conference slate with a single game against Niagara on March 14.

The ‘Bows then begin their Big West Conference schedule at home against UC Santa Barbara.

