PHOTOS: Heavy rains cause flooding in some areas as strong winds topple trees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Toppled trees and flooding have been reported in some areas across the state as people brace for severe weather.

Forecasts show that the storm could produce showers and potentially damaging winds that could reach up to 60 miles per hour in some areas. Hail is also a possibility.

As the storm rolled in on Sunday, residents across the state have already seen heavy rainfall along with fallen trees and broken branches.

Below are photos and videos submitter by viewers:

