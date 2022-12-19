Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

PHOTOS: Heavy rains cause flooding in some areas as strong winds topple trees

Officials urge caution as heavy rains cause slick roads.
Officials urge caution as heavy rains cause slick roads.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:45 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Toppled trees and flooding have been reported in some areas across the state as people brace for severe weather.

Forecasts show that the storm could produce showers and potentially damaging winds that could reach up to 60 miles per hour in some areas. Hail is also a possibility.

As the storm rolled in on Sunday, residents across the state have already seen heavy rainfall along with fallen trees and broken branches.

Below are photos and videos submitter by viewers:

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of people were injured when a Hawaiian Airlines flight hit severe turbulence en route to...
36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before landing
Severe weather continues to wallop parts of the state Monday morning as a Kona low sweeps...
‘Powerful’ cold front moves in, bringing threat of drenching rains and damaging winds
Hawaii Life Flight search continues
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 missing after medical transport plane crashed off Maui
Passengers on the Honolulu-bound flight that hit severe turbulence just before landing, sending...
Passengers on Hawaiian Air flight: Severe turbulence hit without any warning
Wedding photographers taking photos at secluded beaches.
City’s commercial ban at some Oahu beaches driving photographers ‘down the road’

Latest News

Monday's Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Strong winds, thunderstorms & big waves possible as strong cold front moves thru
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kauai, Oahu
The front is forecast to bring strong kona winds and numerous thunderstorms.
First Alert Forecast: Strong winds, thunderstorms possible as potent cold front moves through
The front is forecast to bring strong kona winds and numerous thunderstorms.
Strong cold front to move in Monday