Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Passengers on Hawaiian Air flight: Severe turbulence hit without any warning

Passengers on the Honolulu-bound flight that hit severe turbulence just before landing, sending...
Passengers on the Honolulu-bound flight that hit severe turbulence just before landing, sending some flying into the ceiling, said the loss of altitude came without any warning.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:47 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Passengers on the Honolulu-bound flight that hit severe turbulence just before landing, sending some flying into the ceiling, said the loss of altitude came without any warning.

Some 36 people, including three crew members, were injured in the incident.

Eleven sustained serious injuries, emergency medical officials said.

36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before landing

Hawaiian Airlines said Flight 35 from Phoenix was full, with 278 passengers and 10 crew members, and was just about to or had just begun its descent into Honolulu when the plane hit a pocket of severe turbulence.

Kaylee Reyes said her mother was just sitting down after going to the restroom when the incident happened.

Her mom hadn’t had a chance to put her seatbelt back on.

Thirty-six people were injured, including 11 seriously, Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu hit a pocket of severe turbulence.

“She flew up and hit the ceiling,” Reyes said.

Hawaiian Air officials said the “fasten seatbetl” sign was on when the incident happened.

Even so, passenger Jazmin Bitanga said the turbulence seemed to come out of nowhere.

After the incident, she added, passengers were crying, some were bleeding and everyone was stunned.

“I turned around and there was a couple of people bleeding and just bracing themselves,” said Bitanga, adding that passengers were asked to stay seated so those with the worst injuries could be brought out first.

“They were bringing someone out in a wheelchair and I just saw blood and I starting to cry again,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of people were injured when a Hawaiian Airlines flight hit severe turbulence en route to...
36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before landing
Severe weather continues to wallop parts of the state Monday morning as a Kona low sweeps...
‘Powerful’ cold front moves in, bringing threat of drenching rains and damaging wind
File Image / Coast Guard
Coast Guard, Civil Air Patrol continue search for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui
Waimea residents dazzles by 'ice rivers' from Mauna Kea.
A natural wonder: Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Hawaii Island
A witness saw a large shark feeding on something “in the middle of a red cloud in the water”...
DLNR: Witness to fatal shark attack off Maui saw ‘red cloud’ in water

Latest News

Officials discuss severe turbulence on HNL-bound flight that left 36 passengers, crew injured
Officials discuss severe turbulence on HNL-bound flight that left 36 passengers, crew injured
Dozens of people were injured when a Hawaiian Airlines flight hit severe turbulence en route to...
36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before landing
Severe weather continues to wallop parts of the state Monday morning as a Kona low sweeps...
‘Powerful’ cold front moves in, bringing threat of drenching rains and damaging wind
Hawaiian Air flight hits turbulence
36 people injured, including 11 seriously, after Honolulu-bound flight hits severe turbulence