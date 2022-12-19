Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Flights delayed, canceled as airlines brace for another day of severe weather

Your top local headlines for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:09 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple flights have been delayed and some canceled at Honolulu’s airport as airlines brace for another day of severe weather.

According to Flight Aware, there has already been 54 delays at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport on Monday.

At least two flight cancellations have been reported as well.

These flight changes come following a “rare” pocket of severe turbulence on Sunday that left 36 people injured, including 11 seriously, during a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu.

Monday’s forecast shows numerous showers and thunderstorms, including a threat of severe storms that could produce strong winds and hail.

With this severe weather expected, flight details could change throughout the day, so it is important to double check the status of your flight if you are scheduled to travel.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of people were injured when a Hawaiian Airlines flight hit severe turbulence en route to...
36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before landing
Severe weather continues to wallop parts of the state Monday morning as a Kona low sweeps...
‘Powerful’ cold front moves in, bringing threat of drenching rains and damaging winds
Hawaii Life Flight search continues
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 missing after medical transport plane crashed off Maui
Passengers on the Honolulu-bound flight that hit severe turbulence just before landing, sending...
Passengers on Hawaiian Air flight: Severe turbulence hit without any warning
Wedding photographers taking photos at secluded beaches.
City’s commercial ban at some Oahu beaches driving photographers ‘down the road’

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 19, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 19, 2022)
Crews are responding to the situation.
Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception for some viewers on Maui, Hawaii Island
Thunderstorms could also bring flooding in some areas, so make sure drainage culverts are clear...
Residents urged to prepare for power outages, possible damage as cold front moves in
Monday's Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Strong winds, thunderstorms & big waves possible as strong cold front moves thru