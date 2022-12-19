Flights delayed, canceled as airlines brace for another day of severe weather

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple flights have been delayed and some canceled at Honolulu’s airport as airlines brace for another day of severe weather.

According to Flight Aware, there has already been 54 delays at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport on Monday.

At least two flight cancellations have been reported as well.

These flight changes come following a “rare” pocket of severe turbulence on Sunday that left 36 people injured, including 11 seriously, during a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu.

Monday’s forecast shows numerous showers and thunderstorms, including a threat of severe storms that could produce strong winds and hail.

With this severe weather expected, flight details could change throughout the day, so it is important to double check the status of your flight if you are scheduled to travel.

This story will be updated.

