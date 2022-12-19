Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

73-year-old woman dies in fire in home with no electricity, family says

Firefighters said the woman lived alone and that there were no smoke detectors inside of the...
Firefighters said the woman lived alone and that there were no smoke detectors inside of the home.(Little Visuals/pexels via Canva)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:29 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) – A 73-year-old woman died in a fire at her home that hadn’t had electricity in more than two years, according to the victim’s family.

The family said the electricity at the woman’s residence in the Fairgrounds neighborhood of New Orleans has not been turned on since Hurricane Zeta left damage in October 2020.

The New Orleans Fire Department said they received calls about a fire at the home around 7:13 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters said when they arrived, the building was engulfed in flames and that they had to force entry into the home by cutting open bars and chains on the front door.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Firefighters said the woman lived alone and that there were no smoke detectors inside of the home.

The fire was under control around 8:30 p.m., according to authorities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of people were injured when a Hawaiian Airlines flight hit severe turbulence en route to...
36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before landing
Severe weather continues to wallop parts of the state Monday morning as a Kona low sweeps...
‘Powerful’ cold front moves in, bringing threat of drenching rains and damaging winds
Hawaii Life Flight search continues
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 missing after medical transport plane crashed off Maui
Passengers on the Honolulu-bound flight that hit severe turbulence just before landing, sending...
Passengers on Hawaiian Air flight: Severe turbulence hit without any warning
Wedding photographers taking photos at secluded beaches.
City’s commercial ban at some Oahu beaches driving photographers ‘down the road’

Latest News

Approximately 10,000 migrants could be waiting across the border from the Rio Grande Valley for...
State of emergency: Texas mayor warns migrant influx "will be incredible."
Flights delayed, canceled as airlines brace for another day of severe weather
Heavy rains and strong winds are battering parts of the state, triggering power outages and...
Winter storm batters the state with heavy rains and strong winds, triggering flight delays and power outages
Dozens of people were injured when a Hawaiian Airlines flight hit severe turbulence en route to...
36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before landing