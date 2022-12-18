Tributes
WATCH: Cast members of hit Broadway musical Hamilton learn how to dance hula

In their first week in Honolulu, Marja Harmon and Darnell Abraham had the honor of learning the art of Hawaiian dance.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:32 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hula lesson for two cast members of Hamilton.

In their first week in Honolulu, Marja Harmon and Darnell Abraham had the honor of learning the art of Hawaiian dance — hula.

Kumu Blaine and Kaleo Kia provided the hula auana lesson at the Blaisdell.

Harmon plays “Angelica Schuyler” and Abraham plays “George Washington” in the Broadway touring musical.

They later performed the hula at the Waikiki Beach Walk Plaza and at a nearby beach.

