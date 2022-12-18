Remote Hawaii communities left uneasy amid medical transport plane crash probe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly two days after a medical transport plane crashed off Maui, there are still no signs of the three crew members that were onboard.

That’s according to the National Transportation Safety Board as of 2 p.m. Saturday. An investigation into the cause is still ongoing.

As the search continues, officials signal the efforts might have to go from rescue to recovery.

The Coast Guard in Honolulu reported losing radar contact with the C90 Beechcraft King Air operated by Hawaii Life Flight about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, when the plane was at an altitude of about 5,000 feet.

Meanwhile for communities that rely on air ambulance services, the unanswered questions are creating unease.

The island of Lanai is home to one of Hawaii’s remote communities with limited medical facilities.

In the event of an emergency, an air ambulance is sometimes brought in to transport patients to a major hospital.

Dr. John Janikowski is one of only 3 practicing doctors who live on the island. He said convincing people to take the small propeller plane can be challenging.

“I’ve had patients that I’ve treated in the emergency room and we’ve recommended medivac flights,” said Dr. John Janikowski. “And they out right refused for whatever reason they have.”

Janikowski believes the recent crash might make more patients hesitant to take a medivac flight.

“I believe there are people who are already afraid and will be more afraid,” Janikowski said. “Or the people who hadn’t even thought of these things will now think of it.”

Janikowski also said it would be “riskier” to delay medical treatment than to not get on a medivac airplane.

In the meantime, officials said a jet plane will assist with transporting medical patients in Hawaii while Life Flight services are temporarily suspended.

The NTSB is also asking the public for their help in this investigation.

Any witnesses of the plane crash are asked to email witness@ntsb.gov.

