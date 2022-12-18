Police: Speed a primary factor in single-car crash that left Volcano man dead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Speed is a primary factor in a single-car crash in Hilo that left a 54-year-old Volcano man dead Saturday morning, Hawaii Island police said.

The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. in the northbound section of Highway 11, near Ikaika Street.

According to authorities, investigation and witness statements revealed that a green 1993 Mazda sedan was observed weaving in the outer lane while traveling northbound on Highway 11.

Investigators said the sedan veered off into the right shoulder and clipped the end of a guardrail before striking a telephone pole.

Officials said the operator and sole occupant of the Mazda sedan was unresponsive at the scene.

He was transported to the Hilo Medical Center via ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

Identification of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

An investigation into other contributing factors to this collision remains ongoing.

This is the 34th traffic fatality on Hawaii Island this year, compared to 25 during the same time last year.

