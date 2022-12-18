At least 20 injured after HNL-bound flight encounters severe turbulence

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At least 20 people were injured Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu encountered severe turbulence about 30 minutes before landing.

The turbulence sent some passengers flying out of their seats and at least one hit the ceiling.

Firefighters, ambulance crews and the federal Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Team rushed to the airport about 11 a.m., meeting the aircraft at 10A. While some passengers were transported immediately, others with minor injuries were assessed in the concourse before being released or taken for more care.

Someone onboard the flight identified it as Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35 from Phoenix to Honolulu.

Passenger Kaylee Reyes said the severe turbulence happened about 30 minutes before landing. Her mother had just sat down when the incident happened and hadn’t had a chance to buckle her seatbelt.

“She flew up and hit the ceiling,” Reyes said, adding the turbulence came out of nowhere.

Sources tell Hawaii News Now the patients were being transported to the Queen’s Medical Center.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

HNN has reached out to officials and Hawaiian Airlines for more details.

The incident comes as a powerful cold front begins to impact the state, bringing the threat of strong winds and heavy rains. It wasn’t immediately known if the turbulence was linked to the incoming system.

The National Weather Service said the severe turbulence happened at about 36,000 feet, apparently as the aircraft was beginning its descent.

Genki Kino, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the turbulence was likely linked to a “thunderstorm updraft” in the area. “During that time, there were some scattered thunderstorms everywhere,” he said. “We believe the flight may have gone through a thunderstorm, which may have caused the severe turbulence.”

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

