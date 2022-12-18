First Alert Forecast: Stormy and windy weather moving in for Sunday

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase into Sunday, with increasing southwest winds ahead of an approaching strong cold front. We have a first alert for possible damaging winds, along with strong thunderstorms moving through the islands Sunday night through Monday evening.

Strong southwest winds will pick up Sunday morning, then becoming breezy to locally windy. Winds are expected to peak Sunday night at Monday.

Behind the front, breezy to locally windy conditions will continue through Tuesday before easing off Tuesday night.

The potential for organized thunderstorms will also peak Sunday night through Monday evening. Isolated severe thunderstorms may develop ahead of the front Sunday, producing gusty winds and even hail. However, the flow should keep the downpours on the move and a flood watch is not anticipated right now.

We have several alerts that will take effect Sunday, including:

High Wind Watch -- 6 p.m. Sunday through 6 p.m. Monday for portions of all islands. Southwest to west winds 20-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph will be possible.

High Wind Warning -- Summit areas of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. SW to west winds 45-55 mph, increasing to 70-100 mph Sunday night through Tuesday.

Winter Storm Watch -- Summit areas of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa above 12,500 feet, from Sunday evening through late Monday night. Heavy snow with accumulations of more than six inches is possible.

Wind Advisory -- Summit area of Haleakala from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday for southwest winds 35 to 50 mph.

Gale Watch -- Sunday evening through Monday afternoon for all Hawaiian coastal waters.

Tuesday through Saturday, drier weather should settle into the area Tuesday night through the weekend.

In surf, a high surf advisory will continue overnight for north and west shores, but wave heights should decline below advisory levels by daybreak. However, we have a first alert for a series for extra-large northwest swells that will bring surf heights above warning levels Sunday night through Tuesday. Some of the waves may wash over lower roadways close to shore.

South shores will get a small boost, while waves on east shores will remain on the smaller side.

