Dust your ice skates or get ready to rent a pair because Ice Palace is opening its doors

Ice Palace
Ice Palace(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:08 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After two years of being closed, Hawaii’s only ice skating rink is opening its doors next week.

Ice Palace announced on social media that they are reopening on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The Halawa rink has updated hours and prices that will be posted on their website on Monday.

