Chaminade and Washington team up for Elite Youth Softball Camp this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over 80 keiki were out at Sand Island Saturday morning for the Chaminade Softball Elite Camp.

After a two-year pandemic pause, the camp returned with the Sliverswords teaming up with the Washington huskies for the two-day camp.

Keiki from around the island learned the skills of the game from some of the best in the world of collegiate softball — UW head coach Heather Tarr along with her staff, which includes former Huskie player and 2021 PAC12 defensive player of the year Sis Bates.

“There’s a long history between coach Kent (Yamaguchi), his family and I.” Coach Tarr told Hawaii News Now. “I’m just so proud to have the opportunity to help softball grow in the State of Hawaii and see the awesome athletes and families that come see us every year.”

The camp started back in 2009 and over the years it has featured some of the States softball stars, like former Washington and Hawaii player Nawai Kaupe and the home run queen herself Jocelyn Alo.

However, the connection for Coach Tarr and the 808 goes beyond the camp.

“I was lucky enough back in my early coaching days at the University of the Pacific in California to coach at any one times a few Hawaiians and still have relationships with those women today and now their kids are in this camp.” Coach Tarr said.

“Like maybe 15 years ago, my daughter Aloha played for coach Heather at the university of pacific, she was an infielder.” Chaminade head coach Kent Yamaguchi said. “That’s where she had a vision with my wife, coach heather and my wife said we need to go to Hawaii and do a camp.”

Also helping throughout the two days will be current Chaminade players, but it might seem daunting at first for a young player to be surrounded by the big girls.

“When I was young, I was like not the outgoing person I am today, I was very shy nervous like oh my gosh coach Tarr, so I can only imagine the emotions they’re feeling.” Sis Bates said. “So I’m just trying to make them as comfortable as possible to really learn and just dive right into it today.”

Besides the drills, they want the kids to just be kids.

“Sometimes we get stuck in taking it too seriously and like oh my gosh I have to do so good.” bates said. “Just play with joy and everything that’s supposed to happen, will, as long as you work hard and are always competing, good things are going to happen.”

The camp runs through Sunday, December, 18th.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.