After nearly 5 years of construction, Hawaii County reopens Kalanianaole Street

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 2:11 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - After nearly 5 years of construction, Kalanianaole Street in Keaukaha is now open to both lanes of traffic, Hawaii Island officials said Friday.

The street improvement project has been years in the making.

“Our administration promised the Keaukaha community we’d be done by the end of the year,” said Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth. “We were able to deliver on that promise.”

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling to Keaukaha as construction is still ongoing.

The county’s Department of Public Works thanks the community for their patience during the reconstruction project.

