We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Have you finished your Christmas shopping yet? With just a little over a week until Christmas, time is ticking to get those gifts.

We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life — whether they’re out of state or live in the islands.

There were a wide variety of gift ideas shared, but we rounded up the list based on the most popular answers.

Treats from Honolulu Cookie Company

Known for its trademark pineapple shape, these locally made shortbread cookies make for perfect gifts for friends and family — or yourself!

Aloha Collection bags

These lightweight bags are splash-proof, stylish and perfect for travel or a quick trip to the beach.

Treats from Big Island Candies

You won’t disappoint the cookie monsters in your life with these Big Island treats.

Gift card from Zippy’s

A Zippy’s gift card is the perfect gift for the friend who has it all.

Hurricane Popcorn

The movie lovers in your life will thank you for this one, Hurricane Popcorn.

Longs Drugs calendar

Has the new year begun without a Longs Drugs calendar?

CVS says it will administer COVID-19 vaccines at seven Longs Drugs stores across Hawaii. (Hawaii News Now/file)

Chocolate macadamia nuts

Hawaiian Host has perfected the single bite of pure joy.

Lilikoi Butter

Lilikoi butter is the kind of Hawaii treat worth writing home about. Slather it on toast or yogurt for the perfect breakfast treat.

Lilikoi butter (Hawaii News Now/file)

Locals Slippers

With sizes ranging from babies to adults, get new slippers for the entire family. Pair with tabi socks from Itadakimasu for the perfect winter in Hawaii look.

Reusable Shopping totes from Foodland

If you don’t already have a collection of these, now is the perfect time to start.

Filthy Farmgirl Soap

Hawaii-made soaps that smell incredible!

Lion Coffee

If you know someone who can’t function without coffee in the morning, get them an assortment from Lion Coffee.

Spam Airpod Case

Prepare yourself for infinite compliments from Spam lovers and Hawaii locals with this airpod case.

This Spam Airpods case will get you MANY compliments from locals. (Caelan Hughes)

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.