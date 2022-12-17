Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

‘Vigorous’ cold front expected to sweep across state, forecasters warn

Wet weather (File Image)
Wet weather (File Image)(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:42 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A “vigorous” cold front is expected to sweep across the state on Monday, potentially bringing torrential rain, thunderstorms, damaging winds and hail, forecasters say.

According to the National Weather Service, the cold front could impact the state from late Sunday into Monday.

Here’s what you should know:

  • Southwest — or Kona — winds are forecast to increase ahead of the front on Sunday.
  • Gusty conditions will initially develop across windward communities and locations over and downwind of terrain.
  • Thunderstorms may start as early as Sunday.
  • Leeward areas could see the greatest chance of heavy rain and potential flooding, especially on Maui and Hawaii Island.
  • The system could generate a large northwest swell that could bring high surf.

The National Weather Service warns that potential impacts could include downed trees, roof damage and power outages.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in the area know the man, Samson Souza, as “Brother Sam,” and says he’s been posted up...
‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach charged with harassment after encounters with visitors
U.S. Coast Guard Chopper (File)
Oil sheen, debris spotted as search for downed medical transport plane continues
Honolulu businessman and suspected crime boss Michael Miske remains behind bars as he awaits...
Alleged crime boss Mike Miske accused of faking letters to get out of jail
Courtney Lauren
‘Horrendous’ Las Vegas babysitter sentenced in death of 5-year-old with Hawaii ties
Father, son survive single-engine plane crash near Lihue Airport
Father, son survive single-engine plane crash near Lihue Airport

Latest News

Latest on air ambulance crash off Maui, governor's emergency proclamation
Latest on air ambulance crash off Maui, governor's emergency proclamation
Hawaii Island residents spot 'ice rivers' from snow-capped Mauna Kea
A natural wonder: Hawaii Island residents spot 'ice rivers' from snow-capped Mauna Kea
This Spam Airpods case will get you MANY compliments from locals.
We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts
Waimea residents dazzles by 'ice rivers' from Mauna Kea.
Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Waimea residents