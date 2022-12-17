‘Vigorous’ cold front expected to sweep across state, forecasters warn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A “vigorous” cold front is expected to sweep across the state on Monday, potentially bringing torrential rain, thunderstorms, damaging winds and hail, forecasters say.

According to the National Weather Service, the cold front could impact the state from late Sunday into Monday.

Here’s what you should know:

Southwest — or Kona — winds are forecast to increase ahead of the front on Sunday.

Gusty conditions will initially develop across windward communities and locations over and downwind of terrain.

Thunderstorms may start as early as Sunday.

Leeward areas could see the greatest chance of heavy rain and potential flooding, especially on Maui and Hawaii Island.

The system could generate a large northwest swell that could bring high surf.

The National Weather Service warns that potential impacts could include downed trees, roof damage and power outages.

This story will be updated.

