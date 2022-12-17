Prisoners at Arizona’s Saguaro Correctional Center partake in Makahiki celebration

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On a cold November morning, 75 Hawaii prisoners wait to enter a locked gate that surrounds the recreation area of Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona.

Staff members let them in before sunrise so the inmates can set up.

They put instruments on mats and tune the guitars.

The prisoners are all taking part in the Makahiki celebration, an ancient practice to honor the god, Lono.

The event also marked a time of peace and prosperity in Hawaii.

As the sun rises above the Arizona desert, the sound of conch shells and chanting fills the prison yard.

Hula, offerings and kanikapila follow in the event that lasts until the afternoon.

This is the first Makahiki celebration since 2019. The pandemic shut it down the past two years.

In 2017, a landmark lawsuit forced the Arizona prison to allow inmates to hold religious services and native Hawaiian practices are now an integral part of the prison.

Members of the Saguaro Correctional Center’s halau said changes in the administration, including a new warden, have helped make culture a priority.

“To feel Hawaiian, to feel the connection back home,” said Eugene Ruiz, who was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for murder.

Ruiz was also part of a halau in Halawa prison before being transferred to Saguaro.

While Halawa offers native practices, Saguaro has much more space for the practices and performances.

Saguaro is home to nearly 1000 prisoners from Hawaii, all with lengthy sentences.

Shawn Wead is the Warden, he said the native practices help inmates when they are released.

“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family,” Wead said.

Libert “Fiji” Qalivere is serving time for multiple counts of negligent homicide. He said being part of the halau decreases violence in the prison.

“Having the brothers here in the halau, it really helps,” Qalivere said.

Eric Vance serves as the prison halau kumu.

He has been teaching other inmates the traditions and practices for 20 years in various facilities even before Saguaro was built.

“We need to pass it and teach our younger generation,” said Vance, who is in prison for murder.

Learning and practicing ancient traditions count as credit for the prisoners while giving them a sense of native pride.

