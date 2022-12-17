Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Prisoners at Arizona’s Saguaro Correctional Center partake in Makahiki celebration

The special ceremony took months to prepare for.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:30 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On a cold November morning, 75 Hawaii prisoners wait to enter a locked gate that surrounds the recreation area of Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona.

Staff members let them in before sunrise so the inmates can set up.

They put instruments on mats and tune the guitars.

The prisoners are all taking part in the Makahiki celebration, an ancient practice to honor the god, Lono.

The event also marked a time of peace and prosperity in Hawaii.

As the sun rises above the Arizona desert, the sound of conch shells and chanting fills the prison yard.

Hula, offerings and kanikapila follow in the event that lasts until the afternoon.

This is the first Makahiki celebration since 2019. The pandemic shut it down the past two years.

In 2017, a landmark lawsuit forced the Arizona prison to allow inmates to hold religious services and native Hawaiian practices are now an integral part of the prison.

Members of the Saguaro Correctional Center’s halau said changes in the administration, including a new warden, have helped make culture a priority.

“To feel Hawaiian, to feel the connection back home,” said Eugene Ruiz, who was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for murder.

Ruiz was also part of a halau in Halawa prison before being transferred to Saguaro.

While Halawa offers native practices, Saguaro has much more space for the practices and performances.

Saguaro is home to nearly 1000 prisoners from Hawaii, all with lengthy sentences.

Shawn Wead is the Warden, he said the native practices help inmates when they are released.

“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family,” Wead said.

Libert “Fiji” Qalivere is serving time for multiple counts of negligent homicide. He said being part of the halau decreases violence in the prison.

“Having the brothers here in the halau, it really helps,” Qalivere said.

Eric Vance serves as the prison halau kumu.

He has been teaching other inmates the traditions and practices for 20 years in various facilities even before Saguaro was built.

“We need to pass it and teach our younger generation,” said Vance, who is in prison for murder.

Learning and practicing ancient traditions count as credit for the prisoners while giving them a sense of native pride.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in the area know the man, Samson Souza, as “Brother Sam,” and says he’s been posted up...
‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach charged with harassment after encounters with visitors
U.S. Coast Guard Chopper (File)
Oil sheen, debris spotted as search for downed medical transport plane continues
Honolulu businessman and suspected crime boss Michael Miske remains behind bars as he awaits...
Alleged crime boss Mike Miske accused of faking letters to get out of jail
Courtney Lauren
‘Horrendous’ Las Vegas babysitter sentenced in death of 5-year-old with Hawaii ties
Father, son survive single-engine plane crash near Lihue Airport
Father, son survive single-engine plane crash near Lihue Airport

Latest News

HPD: Weapons violations up in five of Oahu’s eight police districts
Waimea residents dazzles by 'ice rivers' from Mauna Kea.
A natural wonder: Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Waimea residents
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office
In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift capacity
The EPA is requiring the city to increase monitoring and further evaluate equipment at the...
EPA takes action on 2021 Kailua sewage plant discharge to prevent future spills