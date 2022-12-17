Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Pedestrian struck by car in Kalihi is Oahu’s 53rd traffic fatality of the year

Honolulu police said a 76-year-old male driver was traveling westbound on North King Street...
Honolulu police said a 76-year-old male driver was traveling westbound on North King Street when he struck a male pedestrian.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:52 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pedestrian who was struck by a car Friday night in Kalihi has died.

This is the 53rd Traffic Fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 44 during the same time last year.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on North King Street near Robello Lane.

Honolulu police said a 76-year-old male driver of a red Corvette was traveling westbound on North King Street when he struck a male pedestrian.

A witness at a nearby gas station said she tried to help the victim.

“So I was tapping him. His waist is twisted,” said witness Trudy Afoa. “He hit the old man pretty bad.”

Officials said Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

EMS officials said the victim is in his 50s or 60s. Investigators said he was not within a marked crosswalk.

The 76-year-old driver remained at the scene until first responders arrived and was not injured, HPD said.

Authorities said speed, alcohol or drugs don’t appear to be factors on the part of the male motorist. However, it is unknown if alcohol and drugs were factors on the part of the pedestrian.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image / Coast Guard
Coast Guard, Civil Air Patrol continue search for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui
People in the area know the man, Samson Souza, as “Brother Sam,” and says he’s been posted up...
‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach charged with harassment after encounters with visitors
A witness saw a large shark feeding on something “in the middle of a red cloud in the water”...
DLNR: Witness to shark attack off Maui that left visitor dead saw ‘red cloud’ in water
Wet weather (File Image)
Forecasters: ‘Vigorous’ cold front could bring thundershowers, damaging winds
Waimea residents dazzles by 'ice rivers' from Mauna Kea.
A natural wonder: Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Hawaii Island

Latest News

File Image / Coast Guard
Coast Guard, Civil Air Patrol continue search for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui
Wet weather (File Image)
Forecasters: ‘Vigorous’ cold front could bring thundershowers, damaging winds
Makahiki Celebration
For Hawaii inmates in Arizona, Makahiki celebration is a special connection to home
Waimea residents dazzles by 'ice rivers' from Mauna Kea.
A natural wonder: Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Hawaii Island