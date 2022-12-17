Pedestrian struck by car in Kalihi is Oahu’s 53rd traffic fatality of the year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pedestrian who was struck by a car Friday night in Kalihi has died.

This is the 53rd Traffic Fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 44 during the same time last year.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on North King Street near Robello Lane.

Honolulu police said a 76-year-old male driver of a red Corvette was traveling westbound on North King Street when he struck a male pedestrian.

A witness at a nearby gas station said she tried to help the victim.

“So I was tapping him. His waist is twisted,” said witness Trudy Afoa. “He hit the old man pretty bad.”

Officials said Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

EMS officials said the victim is in his 50s or 60s. Investigators said he was not within a marked crosswalk.

The 76-year-old driver remained at the scene until first responders arrived and was not injured, HPD said.

Authorities said speed, alcohol or drugs don’t appear to be factors on the part of the male motorist. However, it is unknown if alcohol and drugs were factors on the part of the pedestrian.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.