Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Waimea residents

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimea residents got excited Friday morning after seeing what they call “ice rivers” or “mauna rivers” from Mauna Kea on Hawaii island.

Waimea residents told Hawaii News Now they saw five rivers gushing from Mauna Kea which had some snow at the summit. The rare weather phenomenon lasted about 20 minutes.

It was raining hard Friday morning and then sunny at summit. Residents say when the sun shines on the rivers, it looks like rivers of ice. It’s been about three years since they’ve seen this.

Meteorologists from National Weather Service say they’ve never heard of it.

“It’s pretty spectacular. It’s something that I’ve never heard of and none of us in the office have ever seen it. People with 20 years of experience here in Hawaii have never seen it so it’s something quite special when you get a phenomenon like this happening,” said Derek Wroe, meteorologist, National Weather Service.

National forecasters say there was fairly widespread rainfall and a little snow at the summit. The rain ran off and collected into narrow basins. Add a little sunlight and you get a brilliant sight.

“I’m sure when you get a little bit of sunlight on it at a different angle and a different look at the sunlight, it can be pretty spectacular. It’s kind of like special times of day when you get rainbows,” said Wroe.

Residents tell us there is a cultural explanation for this as well. That the Hawaiian goddess of snow, Poli’ahu, is showing a different part of her personality.

