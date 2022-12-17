Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department

Honolulu Police Department Major Benjamin Moszkowicz
Honolulu Police Department Major Benjamin Moszkowicz(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:46 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Department Major Benjamin Moszkowicz will be leaving Oahu to become the next Hawaii Police Department chief.

Moszkowicz received the five needed votes during a Hawaii County Police Commission meeting on Friday, beating out Edward Ignacio, who was second.

Moszkowicz, who has more than 20 years with the Honolulu Police Department, will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August.

The other finalists included:

  • Edward Ignacio — Retired Senior Resident Agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigations, former Police Officer at the Hawaii Police Department and Honolulu Police Department.
  • Paul Applegate — Acting Assistant Chief, Patrol Services Bureau at the Kauai Police Department.
  • Sherry Bird — Police Major, Area II Field Operations Bureau, at the Hawaii Police Department.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in the area know the man, Samson Souza, as “Brother Sam,” and says he’s been posted up...
‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach charged with harassment after encounters with visitors
U.S. Coast Guard Chopper (File)
Oil sheen, debris spotted as search for downed medical transport plane continues
Honolulu businessman and suspected crime boss Michael Miske remains behind bars as he awaits...
Alleged crime boss Mike Miske accused of faking letters to get out of jail
Courtney Lauren
‘Horrendous’ Las Vegas babysitter sentenced in death of 5-year-old with Hawaii ties
Father, son survive single-engine plane crash near Lihue Airport
Father, son survive single-engine plane crash near Lihue Airport

Latest News

At Saguaro, prisoners work to honor the traditions, staying as true to form as possible, given...
Prisoners at Arizona's Saguaro Correctional Center partake in Makahiki celebration
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office
In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift capacity
U.S. Coast Guard Chopper (File)
Oil sheen, debris spotted as search for downed medical transport plane continues
A witness saw a large shark feeding on something “in the middle of a red cloud in the water”...
DLNR: Witness to shark attack off Maui that left visitor dead saw ‘red cloud’ in water