HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Department Major Benjamin Moszkowicz will be leaving Oahu to become the next Hawaii Police Department chief.

Moszkowicz received the five needed votes during a Hawaii County Police Commission meeting on Friday, beating out Edward Ignacio, who was second.

Moszkowicz, who has more than 20 years with the Honolulu Police Department, will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August.

The other finalists included:

Edward Ignacio — Retired Senior Resident Agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigations, former Police Officer at the Hawaii Police Department and Honolulu Police Department.

Paul Applegate — Acting Assistant Chief, Patrol Services Bureau at the Kauai Police Department.

Sherry Bird — Police Major, Area II Field Operations Bureau, at the Hawaii Police Department.

