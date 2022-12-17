First Alert Forecast: Increasing chance of showers ahead of potentially-damaging cold front

Light winds will result in afternoon clouds and pop-up showers Saturday. There’s also a chance for isolated thunderstorms to develop over parts of the islands of Maui and Hawaii. This is a lull before the next incoming cold front, expected to impact the islands Sunday afternoon through Monday.

Here’s a First Alert on what threats to prepare for:

-- Strong southwest Kona winds will increase considerably Sunday afternoon. They may cause damage, especially for windward zones where the winds will increase speed as they travel downslope (this includes Windward Oahu communities like Kaneohe, Kailua and Waimanalo). A wind advisory will likely be issued, and a high wind warning is possible. We’ll send you a first alert when that happens.

-- Showers and embedded thunderstorms will move in from the southwest, with a chance for a line of severe thunderstorms along the front that could bring heavy rain, very strong winds and even the possibility of hail. Widespread flooding is not expected, but a flood watch may still be issued for Sunday into Sunday night.

-- Winds on the higher summits will ramp up quickly, from 40 mph Sunday afternoon to over 80 mph for Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, and 65 mph atop Haleakala. Winds will likely peak near 100 mph for the Hawaii Island summits and 85 mph for Haleakala.

-- The powerful low associated with the front will send a large, long-lived northwest swell Sunday night through Tuesday, pushing waves above the high surf warning threshold for most north and west-facing shorelines.

In surf, the current northwest swell has declined, and the high surf warning has been downgraded to a high surf advisory until 6 p.m. Small surf is expected to continue for south and east shores into next week.

