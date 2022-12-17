Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

EPA takes action on 2021 Kailua sewage plant discharge to prevent future spills

Over millions of gallons of wastewater from the Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant was discharged in 2021.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:13 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has entered into a consent order with the city over the discharge of millions of gallons of wastewater from the Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant in 2021.

The federal agency said it is now requiring the city to take steps to prevent future discharges at the plant by requiring additional monitoring and evaluations of its equipment.

Environmental activists said stiff penalties also should have been issued.

“No doubt, a fine should have been issued,” said Carroll Cox of Envirowatch Inc. “This repeats itself so often.”

The EPA said the treatment plant also exceeded its allowable limits for bacteria for wastewater discharges in June 2020, April 2021 and December 2021.

The Kailua plant treats up to 15 million gallons of wastewater per day for much of Windward Oahu’s residents, releasing the treated wastewater into the ocean 3,500 feet offshore of the Mokapu Penninsula.

The EPA said the discharges — which occurred over 10 days — were due to equipment failure.

The high bacterial levels prompted the city to post warnings at nearby beaches.

According to the city, one of the rotator arms at the plant’s two bio tower units for the secondary treatment process malfunctioned.

That forced plant operators to use just one bio tower unit to process all of the wastewater, decreasing the efficiency of the unit, resulting in an increases in the bacterial counts.

The city said the proper fixes have already been made.

“We repaired the equipment and have it back in service. And then we generally don’t have any exceedances,” said Roger Babcock, director of the city Department of Environmental Services.

“We’re required to monitor at several beaches in the area and those numbers never elevated. We’ve never exceeded what what they’re supposed to. So there was no danger to public health. "

The city added that it plans to install an ultraviolent disinfection system at the Kailua plant to further boost the treatment process.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in the area know the man, Samson Souza, as “Brother Sam,” and says he’s been posted up...
‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach charged with harassment after encounters with visitors
U.S. Coast Guard Chopper (File)
Oil sheen, debris spotted as search for downed medical transport plane continues
Honolulu businessman and suspected crime boss Michael Miske remains behind bars as he awaits...
Alleged crime boss Mike Miske accused of faking letters to get out of jail
Courtney Lauren
‘Horrendous’ Las Vegas babysitter sentenced in death of 5-year-old with Hawaii ties
Father, son survive single-engine plane crash near Lihue Airport
Father, son survive single-engine plane crash near Lihue Airport

Latest News

HPD: Weapons violations up in five of Oahu’s eight police districts
Waimea residents dazzles by 'ice rivers' from Mauna Kea.
A natural wonder: Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Waimea residents
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office
In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift capacity
At Saguaro, prisoners work to honor the traditions, staying as true to form as possible, given...
Prisoners at Arizona’s Saguaro Correctional Center partake in Makahiki celebration