City’s commercial ban at some Oahu beaches driving photographers ‘down the road’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of Oahu’s lesser known beaches are becoming more popular with wedding photographers looking to get that perfect shot.

But some residents who like their beaches uncrowded say, they want it to stay that way.

Kaaawa residents say their beach is usually quiet, but recently there has been an influx of people taking wedding photos on the sand.

“I witnessed a photographer ask a local lady to please move,” said Kaaawa resident Naalehu Anthony.

“When people are asking beachgoers to move that’s a step way past the balance of when you’re trying to shoot a family photo at the beach,” Anthony added.

The president of the Oahu Wedding Association believes photographers are now going to lesser known areas because of the city’s ban on commercial activity at Kailua and Waimanalo beaches.

In April, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed Bill 38 into law which bans unregulated commercial activity in city parks from Waimanalo to Makapuu.

Just this month, the city council blocked businesses from another beach park in Hauula.

Related Coverage

“If one beach park is being inundated and that activity gets banned then what happens is then it just moves down the road,” said Joseph Esser, Oahu Wedding Association president.

Esser added that if half the island is banned from photography, photographers are most likely to migrate to the other half.

“We need to figure out a way to manage our beach parks,” Esser said. “Instead of banning everything, come up with a solution that’s fair for everyone.”

Naalehu said he wants to see action taken but doesn’t want another ban on commercial activity.

“We’re not saying no photography,” he said. “We are just saying, what’s a way everyone can coexist.”

City Council Chair Tommy Waters said he’s aware of the concerns and will address them when the council returns after the holidays.

Esser added that he plans to meet with Waters to discuss possible solutions as well.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.