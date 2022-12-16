Tributes
Woman found dead after falling overboard a cruise ship

The Coast Guard said the incident is under investigation. (Source: WESH)
By Scott Heidler
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:23 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) – A 36-year-old died in Florida after falling overboard a cruise ship heading back to Port Canaveral after a five-day cruise to the Caribbean.

When the MSC Meraviglia cruise ship was about 18 miles offshore, the passengers were awoken in the predawn hours on the last day of their cruise.

“We were woken up at 5 a.m. with three alarms saying that there was a man overboard,” passenger Donna Appel said.

While Coast Guard helicopters and vessels could be seen by passengers searching the water nearby the cruise ship, the announcements continued, telling passengers to stay in their cabins as the ship’s crews checked IDs for a head count.

MSC Cruises said in a statement “the crew performed an immediate search and rescue operation, alongside the US Coast Guard who supported search efforts with boats and a helicopter. Unfortunately, despite the rapid rescue operation, the passenger sustained fatal injuries.”

“I mean it’s sad. I mean, that’s all I can say. It’s sad. We don’t really know what’s going on other than that. I’m glad that she was found. It’s closure for the family,” passenger Angelica Parlapiano said.

The Coast Guard said the incident is under investigation.

