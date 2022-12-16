Winter ‘Aloha Land’ features holiday displays, zipline ... and even snow!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Show Aloha Land is back and in full swing!

What started in 2020 as a way to celebrate the holidays safely during the pandemic has become a tradition.

Mike Gangloff, owner of MIRA Construction Inc., says during those dark times, he was sad to see the annual Honolulu City Lights celebration postponed.

”I didn’t want COVID to take away Christmas,” Gangloff said.

The primary experience is a 15-minute drive-thru show at Aloha Stadium featuring holiday motifs while listening to Show Aloha Land Radio hosted by FM 105.9 The Wave.

But in its third year, Show Aloha Land has grown and evolved.

The attraction now boasts a number of new areas and activities, including a bubble room, a snow machine, and a zipline feature that HNN’s own Casey Lund got to test out.

Show Aloha Land Festivities include:

Driving through the Holiday Drive-Thru Spectacular: A 15-minute drive-thru course where you can enjoy holiday lights and motifs from the comfort of your car.

Getting your photo taken with Santa at Santa’s photo studio.

Playing in the snow at Blitzen’s Snow paradise, a designated play area with 3,900 square feet of snow.

Blowing bubbles at Vixen’s Bubble Zone, a 1,500 square feet tent full of bubbles to pop to your heart’s content.

Jumping around at Rudolph’s Bouncer Land. Over 20 full-sized inflatable bounce houses are available for kids of all ages.

Taking a train ride at the Xavier Express Train Station. Jump in with the keiki and enjoy a train ride on the ⅓ mile track through Show Aloha Land signature light tunnel.

Swinging on Comet’s Zipline. Fly through the air and safely crash into a vertical airbag while enjoying the lights of Show Aloha Land below

Walking through the Wonderland Stroll walking tunnel.

Eating and drinking an assortment of treats at Cupid’s bar and Dasher’s Food Court.

Guest 2 years and under are free (no ticket needed).

Unlimited Access tickets start at $39.95 plus $9 for parking.

Drive-thru only tickets begin at $46.95 with no parking fee collected.

Included in your ticket is unlimited use of Show Aloha Land for the night of your ticket — drive, walk, and ride through the show as many times as your heart desires.

The event runs daily until Dec. 31 from 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm, with the drive-thru only option operating from 6:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. (with the entrance outer gate closing at 10:30 p.m.).

Learn more or buy tickets here.

