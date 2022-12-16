Tributes
In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift capacity

A massive search by air and sea is continuing Friday morning for a medical transport plane that crashed off Maui with three people onboard.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:53 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation Friday aimed at supplementing Hawaii’s medical airlift capacity following the crash of a medical transport plane off Maui.

Green said the proclamation will augment critical care services to the neighbor islands.

Search continues for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui

“An emergency proclamation was issued this morning in response to the Hawai’i Life Flight air medical aircraft that went missing off the coast of Maui while enroute to pick up a patient located on Hawai’i island,” Green said.

He said the proclamation will allow aircraft and flight crews to jump in to assist with medical transport flights.

“The focus is augmenting services to the neighbor islands and deploying extra capacity for critical care needs.”

