In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift capacity

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation Friday aimed at supplementing Hawaii’s medical airlift capacity following the crash of a medical transport plane off Maui.

Green said the proclamation will augment critical care services to the neighbor islands.

“An emergency proclamation was issued this morning in response to the Hawai’i Life Flight air medical aircraft that went missing off the coast of Maui while enroute to pick up a patient located on Hawai’i island,” Green said.

He said the proclamation will allow aircraft and flight crews to jump in to assist with medical transport flights.

“The focus is augmenting services to the neighbor islands and deploying extra capacity for critical care needs.”

