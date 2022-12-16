Tributes
Miss Hawaii shines at national competition, advancing to top 11

By Caelan Hughes
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Miss Hawaii Lauren Teruya competed among the best of the best at the Miss America competition in Connecticut this week.

After the interview, talent, and ball gown portions, she advanced to the top 11 on Thursday.

Unfortunately, the former Hawaii News Now intern did not make the top seven.

“Lauren truly shined all week and has been an exemplary Miss Hawaii, she will return to continue to share her social impact initiative Arts For All with the state and abroad,” says Miss Hawaii 2004 Olena Heu.

Along with incredible memories, Teruya received a $8,500 scholarship from the Miss America Organization.

Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke took the title of Miss America 2023.

