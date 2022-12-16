Kaneohe family faces insurance challenge weeks after home destroyed in fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two neighbors whose homes burned in a fire are having two different experiences with their insurance companies — one has been responsive, the other has dragged their feet.

Kathryn Ingrim remembers the chaos on Dec. 3 just before dawn.

“I had people screaming my name trying to wake me up,” said Ingrim.

Ingrim’s home received minor damage but her neighbor, Julia Yunker, was not as fortunate. Both women say they called their insurance companies the day of the fire.

“As soon as the fire was out I had a rep here. A mitigation crew cleaning all the glass,” added Igrim.

But Yunker, who owns the home where the fire started, says her experience with Allstate was much different.

“I tried to call and call to get a live human being and finally got a hold of somebody. I was told nobody worked on the weekends then they rerouted me and I got hung up,” said Yunker.

Yunker says on Monday she did get an agent on the phone but it wasn’t until Wednesday, five days after the fire, that someone from the insurance company visited the property.

“Furious that these people that lost everything have been treated this way. It’s terrible,” said Ingrim.

“I felt completely abandoned. We didn’t know what to do,” said Yunker.

HNN we reached out to Allstate and are waiting for a response. Clodet Wright with finance Insurance says delays with claims are not uncommon in the industry.

“Normally an adjuster will call within 24 to 48 hours for that initial contact,” said Wright.

Wright says it’s important to do your research when shopping for insurance.

“They should definitely ask questions about claims response time or claims policies and procedures because that is in insurance what you need when you purchase insurance,” said Wright.

Yunker says Allstate did pay for them to stay in a hotel and will cover a temporary place in Manoa, but she’s still waiting for the insurance company to tell them if the home can be salvaged or if they’ll have to tear it down.

In the meantime, there’s no timeline on moving back in, meaning Christmas will be spent pondering their unclear future.

