Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

First ‘Barbie’ teaser trailer drops

The first 'Barbie' teaser trailer was released Friday. (WARNER BROS. PICTURES)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:48 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Warner Brothers dropped the first official teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated “Barbie” movie.

The trailer for the live-action movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, opens with a parody of “2001: A Space Odyssey” as a colossal Barbie appears among a group of little girls with baby dolls.

Margot Robbie plays the iconic Barbie doll that changed the landscape of children’s toys.

She appears wearing the striped swimsuit first seen when Mattel launched the toy in 1959, and the wide-eyed little girls quickly throw away their outdated dolls.

The film’s star-studded cast includes Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s plastic boyfriend, Ken, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, and America Ferrera.

“Barbie” is expected to hit theaters in July.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in the area know the man, Samson Souza, as “Brother Sam,” and says he’s been posted up...
‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach charged with harassment after encounters with visitors
U.S. Coast Guard Chopper (File)
Search continues for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui
Honolulu businessman and suspected crime boss Michael Miske remains behind bars as he awaits...
Alleged crime boss Mike Miske accused of faking letters to get out of jail
Courtney Lauren
‘Horrendous’ Las Vegas babysitter sentenced in death of 5-year-old with Hawaii ties
Father, son survive single-engine plane crash near Lihue Airport
Father, son survive single-engine plane crash near Lihue Airport

Latest News

Miss Hawaii Places in Top 10 at Miss America
Miss Hawaii shines at national competition, advancing to top 11
FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. A...
Pentagon has received ‘several hundreds’ of new UFO reports
U.S. Coast Guard Chopper (File)
Search continues for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui
Berlin’s fire service said rescue dogs were being prepared to search the building for anyone...
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish