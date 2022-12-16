Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Juicy cold front moving over the state, huge swell picking up(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:20 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A front approaching from the northwest will bring unsettled weather to the state into Saturday. Showers, along with some thunderstorms, will be spreading down the island chain Friday. Another round of unsettled weather and increasing winds, is possible during the start of the new week, as another front approaches the state. Kona winds will strengthen Sunday, becoming strongest Sunday night through Monday with potential impacts downwind of terrain and across windward areas. Similar to the current frontal system, thunderstorms will again be possible with this next front. Much drier and more stable air will then push back across the state Tuesday, diminishing the areal coverage and intensity of showers across the islands into Thursday.

A large northwest swell will build down the island chain through Friday. A High Surf Warning remains in effect for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui, from Friday morning through Friday night. Another much larger northwest swell will build into the region from Sunday night to Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

